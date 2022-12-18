Donald Trump may face unprecedented criminal charges

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending that the Justice Department bring unprecedented criminal charges of sedition and two other counts against former President Donald Trump, the AP reported.

In addition to sedition, the committee is also considering recommending that prosecutors bring charges of obstruction of official proceedings and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to an anonymous agency source. The committee's deliberations continued through Friday night, and no decisions were formally made about what specific charges the committee would refer to the Justice Department.

A public meeting of the committee is scheduled for Monday afternoon, when all recommendations will be made public.

The decision to take the cases to trial comes as no surprise. Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, has hinted for months at referring criminal cases to the Justice Department based on the extensive evidence the nine-member panel has gathered since its inception in July 2021.