Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov published a message in Chinese on his Telegram channel.
He said that because of the wars, military coups and invasions that the United States and Europe have organized by dozens around the world over the past hundred years, "millions of civilians have died," MK reported.
According to Kadyrov, a more terrible threat is now coming from the West - "the destruction of all moral values developed by the people of all nations."
"They want to turn us into animals that can be easily manipulated," says the head of Chechnya.
Kadyrov called on "the entire Islamic world and all right-thinking people to unite against our common enemy."
He added that NATO threatens the existence of the whole world, but Russia "has challenged this evil.