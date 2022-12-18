News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Iran, Nicaragua sign comprehensive cooperation agreement
Iran, Nicaragua sign comprehensive cooperation agreement
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Senior diplomats from Iran and Nicaragua signed a document on comprehensive cooperation between the two states, Tasnim reported. 

The document was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada in Tehran on Sunday.

At a meeting before signing the agreement, the foreign ministers of the two countries discussed a number of bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian and Nicaraguan foreign ministers had already met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2021.

The administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already expressed Tehran's willingness to intensify relations with Nicaragua in various fields.

In January 2022, Amirabdollahian congratulated Daniel Ortega and the Sandanista Front for winning Nicaragua's presidential election, stating that Iran was ready for increased cooperation and relations between the two states.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos