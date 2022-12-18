Armenian community in Spain urges parliament to take steps for securing Artsakh

Armenian community of Spain addressed the Congress and Senate of Spain with a petition related to the closure of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, urging them to condemn the inhuman actions of Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh and take effective steps to ensure the security of Artsakh. Armenian community representatives call on the Spanish Parliament to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan and demand Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately.
As reports Armenpress, the petition states that the Azerbaijani government implements inhuman and brutal acts against Artsakh people, thus putting more than 120 thousand people at risk of genocide.
On December 12, 2022 in the morning by false environmental pretext Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin corridor, the only highway connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the world and thus paralyzing the life of the people which can bring to humanitarian and economic disaster, the petition says.
By illegally closing the Lachin corridor Azerbaijan violates the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020. Azerbaijan's military provocations and psychological terror against the Armenian population of Artsakh is a manifestation of the policy of destruction of Artsakh Armenians and the complete de-Armenization of Artsakh.
"For three days, the peaceful population of Artsakh and vital infrastructure have been deprived of gas supply, schools and kindergartens have been forced to stop working because the gas heats classrooms, and as a result about 22 thousand children have been deprived of the right to education," the petition reads.
Representatives of the Armenian community of Spain warned that the blockade of Artsakh led to serious problems with access to food, medicines, fuel and other vital items, there are sick people in critical condition whose lives are in danger, as it is almost impossible to transport them to Armenia.
It is noted that 1100 civilians, 270 of which are children, were blocked on the road - because of the cold winter. It is also recorded that due to the closure of the corridor the Armenian media is unable to cover the events.
The Armenian community in Spain calls on the Congress of Deputies and the Senate of Spain:
- Condemn the vile and inhumane actions of Azerbaijan and take real steps to ensure the security of Artsakh.
- Demand the immediate and unconditional opening of the Lasha Corridor.
- Establish sanctions against the Azerbaijani authorities.
- Demand that Azerbaijan fulfill its obligations under the trilateral declaration of November 9 to guarantee the safe movement of citizens and vehicles through the Lachin corridor.