France slams Israel for expelling Palestinian human rights lawyer

French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri, imprisoned without charge in Israeli jails since March on security charges, arrived in Paris Sunday after being expelled from Israel, condemned by Paris, AFP reported.
Hamouri, 37, was being held in Israel under a controversial practice known as administrative detention, which allows suspects to be detained for up to six months, the media noted.
Israel's Interior Ministry earlier Sunday announced the deportation following Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's decision to revoke his residency status.
An Israeli military court sentenced Hamouri, who holds French citizenship, to administrative arrest in March, accusing him of belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and saying he "threatens security in the region."
The French Foreign Ministry said that Paris was "fully mobilized, including at the highest state level," to enable Hamouri to defend his rights, receive all possible assistance, and lead a normal life in his native East Jerusalem.