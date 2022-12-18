About 30 MEPs appeals to Charles Michel and Josep Borrell over Nagorno-Karabakh situation

About 30 MEPs addressed to the President of the European Council Charles Michel and EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell in connection with the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Nathalie Loiseau, a member of the European Parliament from France and the head of the subcommittee on security and defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, tweeted.
"On my initiative, about thirty MEPs inform the President of the Council @eucopresident and the High Representative @JosepBorrellF of the situation of blockade that #Nagorno -Karabakh is undergoing . We call for rapid action to relieve the population," she noted.
Since December 12, Azerbaijanis under the guise of so-called "environmentalists" have been blocking the Lachin corridor, linking Artsakh with Armenia.