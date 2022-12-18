Russia suspends agreement with Latvia on avoidance of double taxation

Russian government suspended the agreement with Latvia on avoidance of double taxation, Russian Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The government has decided to approve a draft federal law on the suspension of the agreement "On Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income and Capital.
The draft law is to be submitted to the State Duma in due course.
The Cabinet of Ministers added that the decision is aimed at securing Russian interests and measures to minimize the tax consequences for Russians due to the suspension of the agreement, MK reported.