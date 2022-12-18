At least 9 policemen killed in Iraq bombing by IS militants

Iran's trade turnover with EU rises to EUR 4.36 billion in first 10 months of this year

Russia suspends agreement with Latvia on avoidance of double taxation

Hawker 800A aircraft sounds alarm few minutes after takeoff from Yerevan to Moscow

Iraqi authorities liquidate nearly 6 tons of drugs

Iran to launch at least 2 satellites into space by end of this year

France slams Israel for expelling Palestinian human rights lawyer

Armenian parliament ex-speaker Galust Sahakyan dies

Iran, Nicaragua sign comprehensive cooperation agreement

Pope expresses concern over situation in Lachin corridor

Britain to send 1,200 troops to replace striking ambulance drivers and border guards

About 30 MEPs appeals to Charles Michel and Josep Borrell over Nagorno-Karabakh situation

About 20 people killed in Afghanistan in fuel tanker explosion

Armenian community in Spain urges parliament to take steps for securing Artsakh

Kadyrov addresses to Muslims in Chinese and urges to fight USA

European Parliament and EU countries reach agreement on climate change bills

Protesters hold action of solidarity with Artsakh in Berlin

Philippines to extend tariff cuts on imported rice and other goods to fight inflation

Donald Trump may face unprecedented criminal charges

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

Israel deports Palestinian human rights lawyer to France

Azerbaijan blocking only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia for 7th day

State of emergency declared at US-Mexico border due to influx of migrants

Less than 9% of voters participated in Tunisia's parliamentary elections: President called for resignation

75-year-old Brazilian breaks world record for most visits by single person to FIFA World Cup tournaments

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania sign ‘green electricity’ agreement

Karabakh fruit, vegetable shops half empty, there is shortage of potatoes, cabbage, price rises observed

Aliyev announces plans to increase Azerbaijan natural gas supplies to Europe in 2023

Karabakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

23 dead, 10 more missing in Malaysia campground landslide

BBC: UK premier Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says

Katherine Clark: We must hold Azerbaijan accountable

US Congress members call on Biden to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

Several flights canceled, delayed at Yerevan international airport

Day 4: Karabakh state minister’s adviser continues sit-in outside UN Armenia office

2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school

Luise Amtsberg: Free movement on Lachin Corridor must be restored as soon as possible

CNN: Japan unveils new national security plan that signals country’s biggest military buildup since World War II

US State Department: Lachin Corridor closure has potentially severe humanitarian implications

Day 6: Azerbaijan keeps closed only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia discussing possibility of applying new mechanism on observation mission on Azerbaijan border

Lithuania MFA: Blockade of Lachin corridor results in severe humanitarian consequences for Karabakh

US Congressman Bill Keating urges Azerbaijan leadership to immediately stop blockade of Karabakh

Study: Roman Empire may have perished because of climate change

Filipino artist creates paintings using his own blood

Former Australian deputy prime minister convinced that politeness can be dangerous to health

Toxic spinach caused hallucinations in Australia

Michigan cannibal sentenced to life in prison

Whales could be valuable solution for carbon storage

UN Security Council discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Biologists identifies new subspecies of dolphins

New giant drawings discovered on Nazca plateau

Scientists figure out how to predict puppy's temperament

Toivo Klaar: EU Monitoring Capacity patrol observed road leading to Lachin Corridor

Mirzoyan: Artsakh faces humanitarian crisis

EU publishes new package of anti-Russian sanctions

KZ: Austria to provide Kyiv with €5 million to restore energy infrastructure

Edmon Marukyan: Without establishing channel between Stepanakert and Baku there will be no solution to problem

Expert: Why is Azerbaijan doing all this now?

Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv

Switzerland joins new EU sanctions against Russia

Erdogan: Turkey plans to become a global gas pricing center

Fallen debris of unknown object near Volgograd does not damage infrastructure

Bloomberg: Nobel economics laureate Philip Dybvig accused of harassment

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander sentenced to 26 years for torturing and killing prisoners

Hong Kong and mainland China plan to open borders

Nikol Pashinyan receives head of British Secret Intelligence Service

Nikol Pashinyan discusses Armenia-EU cooperation with EU representative

Uzbek authorities want to ban LGBT propaganda

Russian assets frozen by Hungarian government reach 870 million euros by the end of November

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation

Henry Kissinger: How to avoid another world war

President of Artsakh: We will never be a tool to put pressure on the Russian Federation or damage its reputation

PACE co-rapporteurs ready to organize fact-finding mission: Urgent opening of Lachin corridor

MօESCS NKR: Azerbaijani journalists break into the Armenian Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, located in the neutral zone

Bloomberg: Pentagon accelerates arms purchases as supplies to Ukraine deplete stocks

Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?

Attempt on head of Rossotrudnichestvo in RCA

Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

EU defense agency: U.S. cannot always protect Europe from threats

Slovak President accepts resignation of government

Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians

Reuters: EU agrees on 9th package of sanctions on Russia

Japanese government approves sweeping review of defense policy

EU European External Action Service official arrives in Armenia for political consultations

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread disinformation

Egypt discovers large gas field

Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm

Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh

Moscow is in close contact with Ankara on ground operation in Syria

Turkey's first journalist arrested under disinformation law

Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan

Russia will not consent to construction of trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan

Protests take place in Brussels demanding additional measures to protect against high prices

Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey planned to launch in 2023

Peru's deposed former president Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention for 18 months

Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system

Karabakh FM: Artsakh not negotiating with Azerbaijan

Artsakh FM: Russia is very actively engaged in reopening of Lachin corridor