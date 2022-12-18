Iran's trade turnover with EU rises to EUR 4.36 billion in first 10 months of this year

In the first 10 months of 2022, Iran's trade turnover with the 27 member states of the European Union was 4.36 billion euros, a 14.28% increase over the same period last year, Mehr reports.
According to new data released by Eurostat, Germany was Iran's main trading partner, and trade with Germany totaled more than €1.6 billion, a 15.44% increase over the same period last year.
Italy is in second place with €555.39 million in trade with Iran, up 11.14% from a year earlier, according to the Finacial Tribune.
Other major European trading partners of Iran were the Netherlands with €351.94 million (down 10.76%) and Spain with €296.06 million (up 13.12%).