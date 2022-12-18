News
Sunday
December 18
Iran's trade turnover with EU rises to EUR 4.36 billion in first 10 months of this year
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

In the first 10 months of 2022, Iran's trade turnover with the 27 member states of the European Union was 4.36 billion euros, a 14.28% increase over the same period last year, Mehr reports. 

According to new data released by Eurostat, Germany was Iran's main trading partner, and trade with Germany totaled more than €1.6 billion, a 15.44% increase over the same period last year. 

Italy is in second place with €555.39 million in trade with Iran, up 11.14% from a year earlier, according to the Finacial Tribune.

Other major European trading partners of Iran were the Netherlands with €351.94 million (down 10.76%) and Spain with €296.06 million (up 13.12%).
