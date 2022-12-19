Latvia to allocate EUR 550 thousand for purchase of generators for Ukrainian media

The Latvian government has decided to support the initiative of the Ministry of Culture to allocate 559,640 euros from the state budget for contingencies for the Ukrainian state media, Delfi reported.
The sum will be transferred to the Council of Public Electronic Media (SEPLP) for the purchase of diesel generators necessary for the work of the State public TV and radio companies of Ukraine.
On November 29, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Alexander Tkachenko appealed to the ministers of culture of the EU member states to provide all possible support to the Ukrainian cultural sector and the media to survive the winter. Ukrainian mass media especially need diesel generators.
The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate almost 560 thousand euros from the state budget to purchase generators for Ukraine's needs.
On June 29 in Lviv, the ministries of culture of the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine signed the Lviv Declaration, which, in particular, assesses the possibility of creating a special fund to support the cultural heritage and activities of Ukrainian state media.