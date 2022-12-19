Scientists develop airbag that fits in watch strap

When boating and water sports, you never know when you might need help. In a desperate situation, those in distress can only count on themselves or on a device such as the T-1, developed by Steven Tsitas, a master of science at the British University of Cranfield, writes TechCult.



Tsitas' invention fits into a special strap for a smart watch. It contains two airbags. When a person suddenly finds himself in the water and begins to understand that the elements threaten his life, it is enough to press just one button, so that the pillows inflated. The design involves the electrical ignition of a solid gas-generating material.



During combustion, gas is rapidly released, which instantly fills the cushions. This principle is similar to the one that has long been successfully used in automobile safety systems. The only difference is that the filling is slower. The cushions themselves provide buoyancy of about 10 kg, they can be placed under the arms to keep steady over water. It is also possible to swim holding on to them with one hand.



The developer has no plans yet to set up the production of such bracelets, but is interested in licensing the technology to brands producing mobile and wearable electronics.