Former New Jersey governor blames Biden for border crisis caused by migrant influx
“The reason they’re not going, I understand from a political perspective, is [it’s] an ugly story for them. They have induced this problem,” Christie, an ABC contributor, said on the network’s “This Week.”
“Look, in the end, they have let this crisis get to the point where it is. That’s why they don’t want to go down there. What politician doesn’t want to go to the scene of crisis? Only if they created the crisis themselves. And the fact that neither the vice president or the president [has] been to the border is something that’s going to be very noticed this week … even more then it’s been noticed before,” Christie said.
An immigration policy adopted by former President Donald Trump that allowed border guards to deny asylum seekers because of public health concerns at U.S. borders during the COVID-19 pandemic was repealed by a federal judge last month and expires this week, and now some expect more border crossings.
The Texas border city of El Paso has declared a state of emergency as migrants arrive en masse at shelters just days before the law expires.