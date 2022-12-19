Media: IAEA expert team arrives in Tehran

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of an investigation into the origin of enriched uranium particles at three undeclared Iranian sites, Al Jazeera television reported.



"A delegation of five representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran on Sunday for new talks with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the report said.



Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's atomic regulator, said on Wednesday that IAEA representatives would visit Tehran in the near future. On the same day, TV channel Al-Arabia reported with reference to the statement of an official representative of the IAEA that the agency experts would arrive in the Islamic Republic on Sunday. According to the official, in the course of the visit, the sides intend to discuss Iran's compliance with its safeguards obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).



IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on November 10 that talks with Iran in Vienna had ended without any result. Reuters later reported, citing an IAEA report, that Tehran had agreed to a visit in November by representatives of the agency, which is investigating the origin of uranium particles at three undeclared nuclear sites in the Islamic republic. The requirement to allow IAEA inspectors access to these sites was a key condition for reinstating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafee confirmed that an IAEA delegation visit was planned, but Eslami said on November 16 that the visit was not on the agenda. For his part, Grossi said that the agency was ready to continue working with Iran on the outstanding safeguards issues and hoped for a technical meeting.