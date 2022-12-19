News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan continues to keep Artsakh in blockade for eight days
Azerbaijan continues to keep Artsakh in blockade for eight days
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

For eight days now, Azerbaijan has kept the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia closed. 1,100 citizens, 270 of whom are minors, have no possibility to return home, Artsakh Information Center informs.

Taking into account the situation created as a result of the blockade of the road, a 24-hour hotline is in use to ensure operational communication with citizens. The hotline can be called from Artsakh at 119, from the Republic of Armenia and from abroad at +374-47-119-119. Citizens can call and report problems arising from the situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal proceedings over Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road
Artsakh General Prosecutor's Office launched criminal proceedings in connection with Azerbaijan's blocking...
 Due to Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries are halted, 10 children are in intensive care
10 children are in intensive care department...
 Beglaryan: Shame on Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with criminal Aliyev
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing and greeted Aliyev...
 Congressman: With colleagues called on U.S. president to take action to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh
Frank Pallone sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to take steps to ensure the safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Prime Minister of Armenia: People of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold
Residents of Nagorno Karabakh remain on the roads in the cold...
 Artsakh State Minister: Nothing has changed in our decision
We have been in a blockade for 168 hours already...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos