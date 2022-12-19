Azerbaijan continues to keep Artsakh in blockade for eight days

For eight days now, Azerbaijan has kept the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia closed. 1,100 citizens, 270 of whom are minors, have no possibility to return home, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Taking into account the situation created as a result of the blockade of the road, a 24-hour hotline is in use to ensure operational communication with citizens. The hotline can be called from Artsakh at 119, from the Republic of Armenia and from abroad at +374-47-119-119. Citizens can call and report problems arising from the situation.