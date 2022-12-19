News
Copper price goes up
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The price of copper is rising Monday morning, trading data show. The weakening of the dollar against world currencies supports demand for the industrial metal.

March futures for copper on the Comex exchange rose in price by 0.38% up to $3.7845 per pound (about 0.45 kg).

At the end of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Thursday, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months decreased by 0.33%, to 8,266.5 dollars, aluminum - by 0.38%, to 2,375 dollars, zinc - by 4.49%, to 3 018 dollars.
