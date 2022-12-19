Klitschko confirms explosions in Kyiv

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed information about explosions in Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the city, he wrote in his Telegram channel.
"Several explosions occurred in Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. All services are working on the spot," said in the message.
The head of the city did not give details, promising to provide more information later.
Earlier, the Kyiv city military administration and the head of the regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported the explosions in the capital of Ukraine and the region. According to Kuleba, the Kyiv region was attacked by drones. According to the city military administration, nine drones were shot down over Kyiv.