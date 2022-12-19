News
Two people are killed in shooting in central Athens
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least two people were killed and one injured in a shooting in downtown Athens, TASS reported citing the Greek TV channel ERT-1.

The incident took place in a cafe in Athens' Nea Smyrni Square. The attacker shot the Albanian man with a gun. A 35-year-old woman and a man were also wounded and died on the way to the hospital.

The shooting was probably caused by a criminal altercation. According to the police, the killed Albanian was connected with local criminals. The other deceased and the victim were random visitors to the cafe.

Panic ensued after the shots were fired in Nea Smirni Square, where many people had come to the local cafes and taverns to watch the final match of the World Cup in Qatar. The shooter fled. The police began a search for the perpetrator.
