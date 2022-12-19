News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
North Korea conducts test related to development of spy satellite
North Korea conducts test related to development of spy satellite
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

North Korea on Sunday conducted a test at the Sohe Missile Range related to the final stage of development of its first military reconnaissance satellite, the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC) reported.

The test device was equipped with several cameras and data transmission equipment, including video. DPRK experts confirmed the device's operation in space conditions, the ability to transmit data to the control center and several other parameters.

The test results were transmitted to the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.

North Korea intends to fully complete the development of its first military reconnaissance satellite by April 2023, Yonhap news agency reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Japan to build constellation of 50 military satellites
The satellites will be launched from 2024...
 Le Maire: Europe must increase its strategic autonomy in space to compete with China, US
Le Maire said capitals should pay for autonomous access to space...
 European ministers to discuss dramatic increase in space funding
The European Space Agency is asking 22 countries to support a budget of €18.7 billion for 2023-2025...
 Iran to soon send another national satellite into space
This satellite Nahid will be launched soon, and Iran is trying to launch it...
 Partial solar eclipse set on October 25
It is necessary to observe the eclipse of the Sun with the devices equipped with special filters...
 Saudi Arabia plans to send first female cosmonaut into space in 2023
Saudi Arabia is launching a training program to send its astronauts...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos