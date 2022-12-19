North Korea conducts test related to development of spy satellite

North Korea on Sunday conducted a test at the Sohe Missile Range related to the final stage of development of its first military reconnaissance satellite, the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (CTAC) reported.

The test device was equipped with several cameras and data transmission equipment, including video. DPRK experts confirmed the device's operation in space conditions, the ability to transmit data to the control center and several other parameters.

The test results were transmitted to the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.

North Korea intends to fully complete the development of its first military reconnaissance satellite by April 2023, Yonhap news agency reported.



