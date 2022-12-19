News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
CIA calls TikTok threat to U.S. national security
CIA calls TikTok threat to U.S. national security
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

CIA Director William Burns said that the popularity of the Chinese application TikTok in the United States worries Washington. He said this in an interview with the PBS television channel.

Burns called TikTok a threat to U.S. national security and stressed that the app is a cause for genuine concern for the government.

The CIA chief added that he shared officials' concerns about the dangers of TikTok because it is owned by a Chinese company. Accordingly, the Chinese government has the right to insist on access to American users' information. Not only can Chinese authorities access the data, but they can also control content on the social network.

"I'd be really careful," Burns stressed in response to a request for advice from TikTok users.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Use of smart solutions at financial companies: Ameriabank partners Silicon Mountains 2022
Four panel discussions were held during the event...
 U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to restrict Huawei's access to banks
Lawmakers have tried to limit Huawei's access to U.S. banks in the past...
 China is working on $143 billion support package for its semiconductor industry
Such companies would be eligible for a 20 percent subsidy on the cost of purchases....
 Alabama bans officials from using TikTok because of threat from China
The Alabama governor attached to the social media post a photo of a memorandum...
 Japan and the Netherlands to join US in restricting chip technology to China
New restrictions could be announced in the coming weeks...
 Yandex Taxi am and Yandex Eats am misled Armenian public
Violations were caused by the fact that the mentioned companies provided insufficient information...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos