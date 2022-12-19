Armenia's New Year tree is top 3 tallest in CIS countries

TourStat portal presented a rating of CIS capitals with the highest New Year trees this year.

Capitals of Turkmenistan, Armenia and Uzbekistan have the highest main Christmas trees in the CIS countries.

According to TourStat, the top three CIS capitals with the highest New Year trees are Ashgabat (43 meters), Yerevan (37 meters) and Tashkent (35 meters).

The main Christmas tree of Armenia, which was installed in the Republic Square of Yerevan, was solemnly lit on December 5 during the opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The rating is based on the research of the height of the main Christmas trees in the CIS countries.



