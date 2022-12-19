News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia's New Year tree is top 3 tallest in CIS countries
Armenia's New Year tree is top 3 tallest in CIS countries
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

TourStat portal presented a rating of CIS capitals with the highest New Year trees this year.

Capitals of Turkmenistan, Armenia and Uzbekistan have the highest main Christmas trees in the CIS countries.

According to TourStat, the top three CIS capitals with the highest New Year trees are Ashgabat (43 meters), Yerevan (37 meters) and Tashkent (35 meters).

The main Christmas tree of Armenia, which was installed in the Republic Square of Yerevan, was solemnly lit on December 5 during the opening ceremony of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The rating is based on the research of the height of the main Christmas trees in the CIS countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv
On Sophia Square in Kyiv have already begun to install the main Christmas tree...
 Holiday concerts kicks off in central Yerevan
Detailed information on the event will be provided in advance...
 UK families to spend $229 million on Christmas lighting
In 2021, households in the United Kingdom spent about £73 million on Christmas tree lighting...
 US First Lady decorates White House for holidays
New this year is a wooden menorah carved by White House carpenters...
 St. Petersburg cancels citywide New Year and Christmas holidays: Money will be given to equip mobilized
Traditional citywide New Year and Christmas events in St. Petersburg will be canceled...
 Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages to China President, Premier
On the occasion of the Chinese New Year…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos