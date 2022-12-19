Thai Navy ship sank in the Gulf of Thailand

The corvette (second-ranking ship) of the Thai Navy (Navy) Sukhothai sank around midnight while patrolling in the Gulf of Thailand, 75 sailors were rescued, 31 people still remain in the water, an intensive search is underway, the press service of the Thai Navy reported Monday.

During high tide in the Gulf of Thailand, 20 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuapkirikhan province, the ship tilted heavily and scooped up a significant volume of water, resulting in a short circuit in the main power grid and disabling engines and other equipment, the Navy press office said in a statement.

Losing momentum and continuing to be hit by large waves and strong wind gusts, the ship tilted strongly once more and was unable to straighten out, the statement said. At 00:12 local time, the ship sank.

According to the Navy, all 106 crew members were wearing life jackets at the time of the ship's demise.