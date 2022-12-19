Newsbreak.gr: Secret meeting of representatives of Greece and Turkey held in Brussels

A secret meeting between Anna-Maria Boura, director of the Greek prime minister's diplomatic office, and İbrahim Kalın, a representative of the Turkish president, took place in Brussels, newsbreak.gr reported.
"On Friday, Ibrahim Kalın and Anna-Maria Boura met in Brussels in the strictest of secrecy. They spoke in the presence of Jens Plotner, a diplomatic adviser to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," the newspaper wrote, noting that the meeting took place despite rapidly rising tensions and threats.
"The talks were held in the office of the German delegation to the European Union with an open agenda, without any preconditions, so that each side could explore the intentions of the other side to resume bilateral relations. They were attended by Jens Plotner, Olaf Scholz's diplomatic advisor and former German ambassador to Athens," the publication specified.