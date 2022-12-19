Pashinyan holds Security Council session: Military-political situation in the region to be discussed

A wide range of issues will be discussed, including, of course, the politico-military situation in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Armenian Security Council on Monday.
Apart from the Security Council members, the meeting was attended by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, Deputy Parliamentary Speaker from the ruling Civil Contract Party Ruben Rubinyan, Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of Hi-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan, Head of Parliamentary faction of the ruling Civil Contract Party Hayk Konjoryan, Deputy Defense Minister Karen Brutyan, NEWS. am was informed by the press service of the government.