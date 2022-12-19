News
Beglaryan: Shame on Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with criminal Aliyev
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

While Azerbaijan is holding 120,000 people in a complete blockade as hostages, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on December 17 signed an agreement on the supply of Azerbaijani electricity in addition to their lukewarm gas and oil relations, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, wrote on his Facebook.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing and greeted Aliyev there.

Shame on those leaders for shaking the international criminal's hand and for financing Azerbaijani genocidal policy against Artsakh people!!!," Beglaryan wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
