News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
UK announces supply of several hundred thousand munitions to Ukraine in 2023
UK announces supply of several hundred thousand munitions to Ukraine in 2023
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Britain will transfer several hundred thousand pieces of artillery ammunition to Ukraine in 2023, said th office of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday evening.

The UK authorities have signed a contract worth £250 million ($304 million), which will ensure an uninterrupted flow of artillery ammunition to Ukraine next year. The British government has sent over 100,000 pieces of artillery ammunition to the Kiev authorities this year.

The new military supplies to Ukraine were announced by British authorities on the eve of the United Expeditionary Force summit to be held in Riga on Monday. According to Sunak's office, at the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom will urge his colleagues in 2023 at least to maintain the volume of assistance to Ukraine at the current level. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in the summit in a remote format. It is pointed out that during the event, the leaders will discuss assistance to Ukraine in providing air defense.

Then Sunak will go to Estonia, where he will meet British servicemen deployed in the republic as part of a multinational NATO battalion. In addition, the British prime minister will hold talks with his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas: the sides will sign an agreement on partnership in the sphere of innovative technologies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Italian FM announces his readiness to make significant contribution to reconstruction of Ukraine
Italian Defense Minister: Nobody will win this war in the traditional sense
Kyiv has requested air defense systems from Rome...
 Peskov denies publications about Putin's desire to force Minsk to participate in special military operation
Dmitry Peskov called the publications that Vladimir Putin forces Belarus to participate in the Russian special operation in Ukraine stupid...
 Flight restrictions in south, center of Russia extended until December 27
"The regime of flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia...
 Emergency blackouts in Kyiv
This means that the usual schedules of blackouts do not work until the situation...
 Klitschko confirms explosions in Kyiv
Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed information about explosions in Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos