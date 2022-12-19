News
Five people killed in shooting at apartment building in Canada
Five people killed in shooting at apartment building in Canada
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five people were killed in a shooting at an apartment building in the Canadian province of Ontario, and the attacker was eliminated, Global News television channel reported, citing police.

Local police chief James MacSween said another person was injured and hospitalized. Police expect the victim to survive.

"Six people are dead, including a suspect, after a shooting at a Vaughan condo building Sunday evening, the York Regional Police chief says," the television station said in a report.

The shooter's motives are not yet known.
