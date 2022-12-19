Taliban publicly flogs 30 people in two provinces of Afghanistan

Representatives of the radical Islamist Taliban movement publicly flogged 30 people, including women, as punishment for their crimes, RIA Novosti reported referring to the statements of local authorities.
Jawzjan Abdul Wahab Zahid, the chief judge of the province, announced that 22 people, including three women, received from 25 to 39 lashes on charges of theft, adultery and selling drugs. Local officials, theologians, and tribal elders witnessed the execution in action.
The second such massacre was carried out in Kapisa province on seven men and one woman.
According to Islamic law (Shariah), for hadd crimes (adultery, theft, drinking alcohol) the following punishments can await the perpetrators: amputation, public flogging and stoning.