Russia and China to hold joint maritime exercises

Russia and China will hold joint maritime exercise "Maritime Cooperation" in the coming days, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
According to the Defense Ministry, the joint maneuvers of Moscow and Beijing will be held from December 21 to 27. The Defense Ministry also specified that the exercises will include missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea.
The flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhniko and two corvettes will take part in the maneuvers from Russia.