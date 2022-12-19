Five people killed in shooting at apartment building in Canada

Two people are killed in shooting in central Athens

Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal proceedings over Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road

Due to Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries are halted, 10 children are in intensive care

Erdogan says new Typhoon missile can fly 1,000 km

Head of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff and Chinese Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

Beglaryan: Shame on Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with criminal Aliyev

Russia and China to hold joint maritime exercises

Congressman: With colleagues called on U.S. president to take action to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh

Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan to be appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

Pashinyan holds Security Council session: Military-political situation in the region to be discussed

Incident on border of Georgia and Azerbaijan: One person injured

Newsbreak.gr: Secret meeting of representatives of Greece and Turkey held in Brussels

Prime Minister of Armenia: People of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold

Copper price goes up

Oil goes up in price

Artsakh State Minister: Nothing has changed in our decision

Azerbaijan continues to keep Artsakh in blockade for eight days

Klitschko confirms explosions in Kyiv

Major fire breaks out in multi-story building in Batumi

Media: IAEA expert team arrives in Tehran

Scientists develop airbag that fits in watch strap

Negotiators at UN summit on nature protection move closer to reaching new agreement

At least 9 policemen killed in Iraq bombing by IS militants

Iran's trade turnover with EU rises to EUR 4.36 billion in first 10 months of this year

Russia suspends agreement with Latvia on avoidance of double taxation

Hawker 800A aircraft sounds alarm few minutes after takeoff from Yerevan to Moscow

Iraqi authorities liquidate nearly 6 tons of drugs

Iran to launch at least 2 satellites into space by end of this year

France slams Israel for expelling Palestinian human rights lawyer

Armenian parliament ex-speaker Galust Sahakyan dies

Iran, Nicaragua sign comprehensive cooperation agreement

Pope expresses concern over situation in Lachin corridor

Britain to send 1,200 troops to replace striking ambulance drivers and border guards

About 30 MEPs appeals to Charles Michel and Josep Borrell over Nagorno-Karabakh situation

About 20 people killed in Afghanistan in fuel tanker explosion

Armenian community in Spain urges parliament to take steps for securing Artsakh

Kadyrov addresses to Muslims in Chinese and urges to fight USA

European Parliament and EU countries reach agreement on climate change bills

Protesters hold action of solidarity with Artsakh in Berlin

Philippines to extend tariff cuts on imported rice and other goods to fight inflation

Donald Trump may face unprecedented criminal charges

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

Israel deports Palestinian human rights lawyer to France

Azerbaijan blocking only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia for 7th day

State of emergency declared at US-Mexico border due to influx of migrants

Less than 9% of voters participated in Tunisia's parliamentary elections: President called for resignation

75-year-old Brazilian breaks world record for most visits by single person to FIFA World Cup tournaments

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania sign ‘green electricity’ agreement

Karabakh fruit, vegetable shops half empty, there is shortage of potatoes, cabbage, price rises observed

Aliyev announces plans to increase Azerbaijan natural gas supplies to Europe in 2023

Karabakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

23 dead, 10 more missing in Malaysia campground landslide

BBC: UK premier Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says

Katherine Clark: We must hold Azerbaijan accountable

US Congress members call on Biden to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

Several flights canceled, delayed at Yerevan international airport

Day 4: Karabakh state minister’s adviser continues sit-in outside UN Armenia office

2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school

Luise Amtsberg: Free movement on Lachin Corridor must be restored as soon as possible

CNN: Japan unveils new national security plan that signals country’s biggest military buildup since World War II

US State Department: Lachin Corridor closure has potentially severe humanitarian implications

Day 6: Azerbaijan keeps closed only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia discussing possibility of applying new mechanism on observation mission on Azerbaijan border

Lithuania MFA: Blockade of Lachin corridor results in severe humanitarian consequences for Karabakh

US Congressman Bill Keating urges Azerbaijan leadership to immediately stop blockade of Karabakh

Study: Roman Empire may have perished because of climate change

Filipino artist creates paintings using his own blood

Former Australian deputy prime minister convinced that politeness can be dangerous to health

Toxic spinach caused hallucinations in Australia

Michigan cannibal sentenced to life in prison

Whales could be valuable solution for carbon storage

UN Security Council discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Biologists identifies new subspecies of dolphins

New giant drawings discovered on Nazca plateau

Scientists figure out how to predict puppy's temperament

Toivo Klaar: EU Monitoring Capacity patrol observed road leading to Lachin Corridor

Mirzoyan: Artsakh faces humanitarian crisis

EU publishes new package of anti-Russian sanctions

KZ: Austria to provide Kyiv with €5 million to restore energy infrastructure

Edmon Marukyan: Without establishing channel between Stepanakert and Baku there will be no solution to problem

Expert: Why is Azerbaijan doing all this now?

Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv

Switzerland joins new EU sanctions against Russia

Erdogan: Turkey plans to become a global gas pricing center

Fallen debris of unknown object near Volgograd does not damage infrastructure

Bloomberg: Nobel economics laureate Philip Dybvig accused of harassment

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander sentenced to 26 years for torturing and killing prisoners

Hong Kong and mainland China plan to open borders

Nikol Pashinyan receives head of British Secret Intelligence Service

Nikol Pashinyan discusses Armenia-EU cooperation with EU representative

Uzbek authorities want to ban LGBT propaganda

Russian assets frozen by Hungarian government reach 870 million euros by the end of November

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation

Henry Kissinger: How to avoid another world war

President of Artsakh: We will never be a tool to put pressure on the Russian Federation or damage its reputation

PACE co-rapporteurs ready to organize fact-finding mission: Urgent opening of Lachin corridor

MօESCS NKR: Azerbaijani journalists break into the Armenian Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, located in the neutral zone

Bloomberg: Pentagon accelerates arms purchases as supplies to Ukraine deplete stocks

Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?