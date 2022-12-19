News
Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal proceedings over Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road
Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal proceedings over Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh General Prosecutor's Office launched criminal proceedings in connection with Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road.

The report of the Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office says:

Beginning December 12 this year, a group of Azerbaijani citizens posing as environmentalists illegally occupied the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia under a false pretext, thus stopping movement and severing the only connection between Artsakh citizens and the outside world. For two days, Azerbaijan deliberately cut off the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Artsakh initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the mentioned actions, the investigators carried out investigative actions, the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh organized operative-search measures as a result of which it is proved by the obtained data that

- the overwhelming majority of citizens of Azerbaijan occupying the Stepanakert-Goris road and members of their leadership are former or acting employees of special services.

- the environmental issue raised is only used as a way to justify their own actions and make them look sensible.

- Azerbaijan aims to undermine the foundations of the economy of the Republic of Artsakh, depriving the population of a source of income and jobs.

- the actions of the citizens of Azerbaijan contradict the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the status quo fixed therein.

-the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, as indigenous residents and owners of this territory, have the right to manage, own and use the land, natural environment and subsoil of this territory by virtue of international law, while Azerbaijan is trying to ignore and neutralize this right.
