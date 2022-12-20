Ball with 230 liters of gin stolen from bottom of lake in Switzerland

An 800-kilogram gin ball was stolen from the bottom of a lake in Switzerland, Switzerland Times reported.

As the edition writes, the local company Ginial during three years puts 230 liters of gin in a steel ball - it is fixed on a concrete platform and sinks to the bottom of Lake Constance for 100 days. This is how the drink acquires a special flavor.

According to the newspaper, this year's gin ball was stolen from a depth of 23 meters. The police have not determined how it happened. The disappearance was discovered when divers dived into the lake to retrieve the ball. The search was inconclusive.

The General Manager of Ginial said that the intruders were real professionals because they needed special equipment to transport the balloon. Ginial said that the 395 bottles of the drink that were to come out of the stolen volume had already been sold on pre-order.