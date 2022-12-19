Polish army recruits volunteers from 15 to 65 years old for military training

The Polish Armed Forces are recruiting volunteers from 15 to 65 years old for military training as part of the train with the army project, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak at a briefing.
According to Blaszczak, the purpose of this project is to train as many people as possible in basic skills: weapons operation, basic medical care, skills to act in difficult situations, ability to build fire in extreme conditions, etc.
Blaszczak said the military is ready to train more than 8,000 people in 31 garrisons across Poland. Classes will be held for eight hours, on Saturdays, from mid-January until the end of February, the training will be free of charge.
The minister noted that parental permission is required for minors to participate in the project.