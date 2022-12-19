Italian FM announces his readiness to make significant contribution to reconstruction of Ukraine

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that it was in Italy's interests for Ukraine to become a modern developed country and that he was ready to make a significant contribution to its recovery, he told newspaper Il Messaggero.

Since Ukraine is a candidate for EU membership, Italy wants to make an important contribution to its reconstruction. Italy is going to be at the forefront, he said.

Tajani also noted that it would be a good idea to create an aid fund for Ukraine's reconstruction.

On December 13, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine can count on Italian help to restore strategic infrastructure, hospitals, as well as to provide medical assistance.

Earlier, Tajani said that Rome was ready to help Kyiv during the winter period and send technology to keep power grids running.



