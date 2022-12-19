Patient from Stepanakert Republican Hospital accompanied by ICRC representatives is taken to Yerevan

A patient from the Stepanakert Republican Hospital was taken to Yerevan accompanied by ICRC representatives, hospital director Mher Musaelyan told NEWS.am.
The man was taken from Stepanakert hospital by an ambulance escorted by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The security of the passengers was ensured by Russian peacekeepers. The patient was taken through the Lachin corridor, which has been blocked for eight days. The man (born in 1960) needed urgent heart surgery.
11 patients are in intensive care department at Artsakh Republican Medical Center, 4 of whom are in extremely serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition.
10 children are in intensive care department at Artsakh Arevik Medical Center, one of which is in extremely serious condition. Doctors in Artsakh are rendering necessary medical aid, consulting online with specialists from Armenia.
A crowd of Azerbaijani pseudo-environmentalists dressed up as civilians and special services have blocked the only road connecting Artsakh and Armenia since 10:30 a.m. on December 12. False ecologists provoke the peacekeepers in every possible way, insult them and simultaneously distribute videos designed to terrorize the Armenian population. For eight days it's impossible to deliver food and medicine to Artsakh. More than a thousand people, including children, are stranded on the road. On December 13, Azerbaijan cut off gas supply to Artsakh, but was forced to restore gas supply on December 16.