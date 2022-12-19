News
Monday
December 19
Student rally in Yerevan: Authorities should ask for deployment of UN mission in Karabakh
Student rally in Yerevan: Authorities should ask for deployment of UN mission in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Studens are holding rally in Yerevan.

"Armenian authorities should apply to the UN Security Council with the request to deploy a mission to Karabakh and Berdzor corridor and to give a clear political position on whether they continue to insist that the Karabakh Armenians can be safeguarded by international guarantees as part of Azerbaijan?" said in a letter with the students' demand, which was read out by one of the students of Yerevan State University Gurgen Danielyan in front of the Armenian Government on December 19.

Students marched from the Yerevan State University building to the Government building on December 19, demanding that measures be taken to unblock the road connecting Karabakh to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
