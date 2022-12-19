News
Beglaryan: Trucking was not for Karabakh residents, but for peacekeepers
Beglaryan: Trucking was not for Karabakh residents, but for peacekeepers
According to my information these cargo shipments were not humanitarian aid for the residents of Artsakh, but were designed for the needs of Russian peacekeepers, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, who has been holding an open-ended sit-in in front of the UN office in Yerevan for several days, told reporters on December 19.

He asked the Artsakh government and Russian peacekeepers to clarify this information.

"But the fact that the Azerbaijani side is trying to present that the people of Artsakh have no humanitarian needs, the supply is carried out properly, including through peacekeepers, is an absolute lie. There is a humanitarian catastrophe there, and it deepens day by day," Beglaryan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
