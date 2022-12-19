Sergei Shoigu arrives in Minsk

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Minsk, where Belarusian and Russian presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Monday, said Valery Revenko, head of the department of international military cooperation - aide to the Belarusian Defense Minister on international military cooperation.
"Russian Defense Minister Army General Shoigu has arrived in Minsk," he tweeted.
Earlier, Revenko reported that the heads of the defense ministries of the two countries are scheduled to take part in the talks between the presidents of Belarus and Russia in a narrow format, which will be held in Minsk on December 19.