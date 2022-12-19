Georgian President Zurabishvili calls migration of Russians challenge for country

Georgia has faced a challenge related to mass migration from Russia, the country's President Salome Zurabishvili said, News-Georgia reported.
"This is a challenge, which to some extent is an opportunity, because it once again shows us what Georgian tolerance and hospitality mean, but hospitality should not be foolish," she said.
Speaking about the introduction of visas for Russians, Zurabishvili said that "appropriate regulations" are needed to "avoid undesirable intentions" in the future.
The Georgian president also said that the country is not changing its course toward integration with Europe. "Europe has really opened up, there is a prospect of expansion, and this is the result of the success of European policy ... It is with this Europe that we want to integrate ..." she noted.