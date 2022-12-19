News
CSTO Secretary General: Draft decision on measures to help Armenia was aimed at providing military-technical assistance
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The draft decision on measures of assistance to Armenia presupposed military and technical support, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

The secretary general did not provide any details because the draft decision submitted to the heads of the states is classified. But there was a point, which implied the provision of military and technical assistance, Zas noted.

He said that even though there was no definite list, a request for equipment and weapons was received from Armenia during the CSTO mission on the border. 

According to Stanislav Zas, it doesn't mean there will be a plane with armament tomorrow, but it would allow the Defense Ministries to work according to that list and implement it if the heads of the states approve. Something as assistance and something at domestic prices, the CSTO Secretary General explained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
