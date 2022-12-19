Kremlin calls Belarus number one ally

Belarus is ally number one for Russia, in the issue of integration, the parties are taking steps that meet their interests, no one is forcing anyone, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reports.
"Belarus is Russia's number one ally and partner. It is with Belarus that we have the most advanced mode of integration. No one is forcing anyone, everyone is taking steps that best meet the interests of our peoples and the interests of our union state," Peskov said, answering journalists' questions.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to Minsk, where Russian-Belarusian talks will take place.