News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Kremlin calls Belarus number one ally
Kremlin calls Belarus number one ally
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Belarus is ally number one for Russia, in the issue of integration, the parties are taking steps that meet their interests, no one is forcing anyone, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reports.

"Belarus is Russia's number one ally and partner. It is with Belarus that we have the most advanced mode of integration. No one is forcing anyone, everyone is taking steps that best meet the interests of our peoples and the interests of our union state," Peskov said, answering journalists' questions.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to Minsk, where Russian-Belarusian talks will take place.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos