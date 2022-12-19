News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Beglaryan: Without accountability Baku will continue committing crimes against Artsakh
Beglaryan: Without accountability Baku will continue committing crimes against Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, has been holding a sit-in in front of the UN office in Armenia for the sixth day.

He said he will continue the sit-in until the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia is opened.

Such protests, he is convinced, draw the attention of the international community to Azerbaijan's genocidal actions.

"There is a response from the international community, but practical steps must also be taken. If Azerbaijan is not held accountable, it will continue its crimes, including grave crimes against the people of Artsakh," Beglaryan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
22-meter flag of Artsakh raised on fence of UN office in Armenia
"One day, the flag of the Republic of Artsakh as a full-fledged member of the UN...
 Artsakh is running out of food for infants in besieged Artsakh, UNICEF representative leaves for Christmas vacation
If the siege of Nagorno-Karabakh lasts a few more days, these newborns will die...
 Parents send letter to UN office in Armenia: Child nutrition deficit in Karabakh
A group of parents with children delivered a letter to the UN office in Armenia...
 Karabakh in blockade: Armenian actors to protest
"There is no medicine or food in Karabakh now...
 CSTO Secretary General: Blocking Lachin corridor is unacceptable
"We consider the mission carried out by Russian peacekeepers...
 Patient from Stepanakert Republican Hospital accompanied by ICRC representatives is taken to Yerevan
A patient from the Stepanakert Republican Hospital was taken to Yerevan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos