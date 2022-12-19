Beglaryan: Without accountability Baku will continue committing crimes against Artsakh

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, has been holding a sit-in in front of the UN office in Armenia for the sixth day.
He said he will continue the sit-in until the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia is opened.
Such protests, he is convinced, draw the attention of the international community to Azerbaijan's genocidal actions.
"There is a response from the international community, but practical steps must also be taken. If Azerbaijan is not held accountable, it will continue its crimes, including grave crimes against the people of Artsakh," Beglaryan said.