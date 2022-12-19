News
Peskov denies publications about Putin's desire to force Minsk to participate in special military operation
Peskov denies publications about Putin's desire to force Minsk to participate in special military operation
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called the publications that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is allegedly going to Minsk to force Belarus to participate in the Russian special operation in Ukraine stupid and baseless fabrications, RIA Novosti reported.

Asked how to treat publications that claim this version of the reasons for the talks, Peskov replied, "As absolutely silly fabrications, baseless fabrications."

On Monday, Putin will fly to Minsk, where Russian-Belarusian talks will take place.
