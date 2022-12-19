News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Parents send letter to UN office in Armenia: Child nutrition deficit in Karabakh
Parents send letter to UN office in Armenia: Child nutrition deficit in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Protest participant Stella Avagyan in a conversation with NEWS.am said they are trying to support the mothers of Karabakh, who experience great difficulties with buying baby formula in pharmacies these days.

A group of parents with children delivered a letter to the UN office in Armenia, in which they presented the humanitarian problems arising in Karabakh as a result of the blockage of the only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia, including the problem of child nutrition.

Avagyan urged people who are busy with New Year's Eve worries to put themselves in the place of the people of Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
22-meter flag of Artsakh raised on fence of UN office in Armenia
"One day, the flag of the Republic of Artsakh as a full-fledged member of the UN...
 Artsakh is running out of food for infants in besieged Artsakh, UNICEF representative leaves for Christmas vacation
If the siege of Nagorno-Karabakh lasts a few more days, these newborns will die...
 Karabakh in blockade: Armenian actors to protest
"There is no medicine or food in Karabakh now...
 Beglaryan: Without accountability Baku will continue committing crimes against Artsakh
"There is a response from the international community...
 CSTO Secretary General: Blocking Lachin corridor is unacceptable
"We consider the mission carried out by Russian peacekeepers...
 Patient from Stepanakert Republican Hospital accompanied by ICRC representatives is taken to Yerevan
A patient from the Stepanakert Republican Hospital was taken to Yerevan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos