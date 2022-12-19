Parents send letter to UN office in Armenia: Child nutrition deficit in Karabakh

Protest participant Stella Avagyan in a conversation with NEWS.am said they are trying to support the mothers of Karabakh, who experience great difficulties with buying baby formula in pharmacies these days.
A group of parents with children delivered a letter to the UN office in Armenia, in which they presented the humanitarian problems arising in Karabakh as a result of the blockage of the only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia, including the problem of child nutrition.
Avagyan urged people who are busy with New Year's Eve worries to put themselves in the place of the people of Karabakh.