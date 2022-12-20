Chinese woman spends 12 years impersonating man on social networks, luring money from her friend

A woman who posed as a man on social media was arrested in China, writes Oddity Central. This is how she deceived her friend and extorted money from her.
According to the police in Shanghai, the Chinese woman deceived her friend for 12 years, writing to her as if she was a man. The scammer tricked the victim into transferring more than $290,000 to her account. According to her, she did it as revenge.
Her friend's mother had once told the Chinese woman that she would not marry her because she was not very pretty and her family's financial situation was not good. Years later, the con woman lied to the woman that she had met a famous TV presenter who was looking for a wife.
The woman began literally begging the Chinese woman to introduce her daughter to the man, and the woman pretended to agree. She created several fake social media accounts and began writing to her friend under someone else's name.
Every time the victim asked for a face-to-face meeting with her friend, the friend found a pretext to postpone the date indefinitely. Knowing that the friend was head over heels in love with the online persona created, the Chinese woman began to ask her for financial help, coming up with all sorts of excuses.
Only when the victim spent all her money did she suspect something was wrong. Feeling that the scam was over, the scammer confessed everything to her friend and told about the deception, begging not to report to the police, but the latter wrote a statement. Now the Chinese woman faces a large prison sentence.