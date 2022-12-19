News
Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announces arrest of Mossad spy network members
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of members of a spy network that planned to sabotage the country's defense industry through front companies and security marketing.

"The Iranian intelligence forces uncovered a plot by a Mossad espionage network to gather information from Iranian knowledge-based companies that cooperate with Iran’s defense industries," Tasnim writes.

The report states that the Mossad hired Frank Genin, who posed as the head of a spare parts company and was able to contact several Iranian companies and employees. The Mossad agent then invited the ollegs to a seminar in Malaysia, where he introduced them to another Mossad agent, Hadrien Lavaux.

As a cover, Lavaux was the managing director of Triple A Industries, an advanced alloys and composites company for the aerospace industry that was founded in Singapore in 2017. The company has since started talking to Iranian companies that supply carbon fibers, resins and other metal alloys.

Lavaux's associates in Iran attended various trade shows, followed scientific conferences, and identified the latest needs of Iran's defense industry.

Later, they began reaching out to executives, salespeople, and employees at companies in the defense industry. These employees were invited to numerous conferences abroad, including Turkey, Hungary, Oman, and Georgia.

However, Iran's intelligence services closely monitored these trips and were able to trace the network.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
