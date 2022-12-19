Turkish Defense Minister complains of 'unfair defense restrictions' by NATO allies

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar complained of "unfair restrictions" on defense cooperation by some NATO allies.
"Our priority is always to cooperate with allies. But unfortunately, sometimes we face unfair restrictions on cooperation in the defense sector from some of our allies. And this reflects negatively not only on Turkey, but also on the North Atlantic Alliance. We expect that all restrictions will be lifted," the minister told Il Messaggero newspaper.
He also noted his country's role in the fight against "terrorism," which Ankara does not intend to "ask permission from anyone." He recalled Turkey's assistance to the Syrian people and the reception of nearly four million refugees from Syria. "We ask to take into account that as a NATO ally, Turkey represents the last barrier protecting Europe from the flow of terrorists and refugees," the Turkish minister concluded, according to TASS.