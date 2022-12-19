Zelenskiy again asks Western leaders for arms system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy once again asked Western leaders for weapons systems.
"It largely depends on you - how this war will end. The more successful our defense forces are, the sooner Russian aggression will be defeated," Zelenskiy said during his video address to the leaders of the countries in the Joint Expeditionary Corps, a British-led grouping of Northern European countries.
"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air defense systems to the country, and to help speed up decisions by our partners," he added.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told Reuters after the meeting that there was not enough time to discuss Zelenskiy's detailed list of requests. But responding earlier to the Ukrainian leader's call, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the meeting was focused on how best we can continue to support Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said there is no explanation why Ukraine is not being supplied with German-made Leopard tanks and asked the Netherlands, whose forces use these tanks, to discuss a possible solution with partners.
He asked Norway to supply more Norwegian-made NASAMS launchers and missiles, and Sweden to supply Gripen fighters, RBS 98 missiles and Archer artillery guns.
Zelenskiy also asked Denmark to provide Ukraine with Ceasar howitzers, Finland with additional shells, Lithuania with NASAMs and Stinger missiles, Latvia with artillery, and Estonia with howitzers and ammunition.