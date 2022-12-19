News
Monday
December 19
Russian peacekeepers continue negotiation process to unblock Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The command of Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiation process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

Patrols were conducted along three routes in the Lachin corridor, Martuni and Mardakert districts. A convoy of pilgrims to Amaras and Gandzasar monasteries was provided.

No violations or provocations were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the report said.
