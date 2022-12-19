Russian peacekeepers continue negotiation process to unblock Lachin corridor

The command of Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiation process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
Patrols were conducted along three routes in the Lachin corridor, Martuni and Mardakert districts. A convoy of pilgrims to Amaras and Gandzasar monasteries was provided.
No violations or provocations were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the report said.