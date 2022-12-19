Kremlin: Attempts to set ceiling on gas prices are unacceptable  

Attempts to set a ceiling on gas prices are unacceptable, there will be an appropriate decision, as with the decree on oil. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, RIA Novosti reported.
"The principles are the same here. It is a violation of the market process of market pricing, an encroachment on it. Any reference to the ceiling is unacceptable. It will take time to carefully weigh the pros and cons. The oil process is a little bit delayed," he told reporters. However, he said that the reaction will be the same as with oil, so will the gas," he said.