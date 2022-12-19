Rishi Sunak considers Russia's call for cease-fire in Ukraine meaningless

The West should consider any Russian call for a cease-fire in Ukraine utterly meaningless in the current circumstances, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders Summit, Politico reported.
He said Russia would only use the cessation of hostilities as an opportunity to regroup its forces. “We must be clear that any unilateral call for a cease-fire by Russia is completely meaningless in the current context,” he said. “I think it would be a false call.”
He said the Kremlin must withdraw Russian troops from "conquered territory" before any real peace talks can begin. Until that happens, Ukraine's allies should focus on discussing "security assurances," he said.
Rishi Sunak noted that Western allies must be "very strong" to blame Iran for its delivery of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. He called for continued efforts to undermine Russia's supply chains and undermine its economic ability.
Announcing a £250 million contract to provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine during 2023, Sunak demanded that Western allies supply Kyiv with more air defense systems, artillery and armored vehicles.