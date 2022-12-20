Court sentences 17 people to death in Libya for membership in IS

In Libya, the court sentenced 17 people to death after finding them guilty of joining the Islamic State group and committing atrocities on its behalf, AFP reported.
The Tripoli court also sentenced two people to life in prison and 14 others to lesser terms.
They were found guilty of other IS-related acts and of "attacking the state and public peace" as well as "armed violence" in and around the western city of Sabrata, the prosecution said in a statement.
The defendants killed a total of 53 people, "destroyed public buildings," and "dozens of people went missing."